Chairman of the Nasarawa United Feeder Team, Andrew Ahmed Alkali, has passed away following an illness. Alkali died on Wednesday at a hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

His death was confirmed on Thursday by Mr Eche Amos, Director of Public Relations at the Nasarawa State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. In a statement, Amos highlighted Alkali’s contributions during his tenure, noting the significant achievements of the Feeder Team under his leadership, including the recent selection of seven players by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Board following the team’s participation in the NPFL U-19 Youth Championship held in Kano.

“The late Andrew made remarkable impacts during his time as Chairman, and his dedication to nurturing young talent will be long remembered. He will be deeply missed,” the statement read.

The ministry extended its condolences to Alkali’s family, friends, and colleagues, praying for the repose of his soul.