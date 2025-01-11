The member representing Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, has congratulated Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his emergence as the new President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Azuta-Mbata, who is a former Senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District, emerged on Friday during the selection of new executives for the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, held at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu.

Reacting to the development, Ugochinyere said the emergence of Azuta-Mbata from Rivers State as Ohanaeze President has shown that Igbos were one united and indivisible people anywhere they belong across the country and beyond.

The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, urged the new president to lead Igbos to a new economic dawn.

“I heartily congratulate and identify with Distinguished Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his emergence as the new President-General of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“His (Azuta-Mbata) emergence as President though from South-South geopolitical zone, other than the South-east, is a testimony and affirmation of the fact that Igbos are one united and indivisible people devoid of regional colouration.

“I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that as a former lawmaker of the National Assembly’s Red Chamber, the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has impeccable credentials and requisite credentials to steer the affairs of the prominent Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

“I, therefore, appeal to Senator John Azuta-Mbata to deploy his wealth of experience and political cum leadership acumen to lead the Igbo race to a new economic dawn; fostering unity and peace.

“Accept, Distinguished, on behalf of the good people of Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State who I represent, the assurances of our support to enable you succeed in this critical role you have assumed for the unity, peace and prosperity of Igbo race,” Ugochinyere stated.