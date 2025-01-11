The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has visited the governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, and his wife Hajia Hadiza Umar Namadi, over the unfortunate death of their son Abdulwahab.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shetimma, and wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajia Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, said the length of days of a man is the exclusive reserve of God and no man can question Him on when He chooses to call a man back home.

“God owns us all. God assigned time to us all. He can call anyone home at anytime.

“God will condole you and the entire state. I pray my next visit here will be a joyous one,” Mrs Tinubu told Governor Namadi.

In his brief remarks, the governor of Jigawa State thanked the First Lady for the personal visit, which he noted was the highest level of condolence.

He corroborated that the death of his son and that of his mother, which occurred a day apart, was an act of God which he and his family cannot question.

Governor Umar Namadi expressed his gratitude to the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, who he said put a call through to him personally when the incidences occurred just as the First Lady had done the same.

Prayers were offered for the family and the state by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima.

The mother of the governor, Hajia Maryam Namadi, passed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, due to illness, while the governor’s son, Abdulwahab, died on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in a ghastly motor accident. He was aged 24 years.