District governor of Rotary International, District 9141, Anthony Woghiren, has expressed the belief that the emergence of Olayinka Babalola as president of Rotary International, will bring a lot of changes to the international humanitarian organisation.

Babalola, who is a member of Rotary Club of Trans Amadi, Port Harcourt, was elected by the board of directors of Rotary International, to serve as its international president for 2026/2027 Rotary year.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, Woghiren stated that Babalola’s appointment as president is an honour to the Rotary International District 9141.

He said: “Beyond Rotary, Rtn. Yinka is a consummate professional whose career in the oil and gas industry spans over 25 years across four continents.

He is also the founder of Riviera Services Ltd. and Lead and Change Consulting.

“His work as an executive coach, mentor, and change leader further underscores his capacity to guide an organisation as dynamic and global as Rotary International.

“This appointment is not only a personal honour for Rtn. Yinka and his family, but also a historic moment for District 9141, Nigeria, and the African continent. It is a testament to the quality of leadership nurtured within our district and the value of service that Rotary inspires in its members.

“On behalf of the clubs and Rotarians of District 9141, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to Rtn. Olayinka Hakeem Babalola and his dear wife, Preba. We are confident that under his stewardship, Rotary International will continue to scale greater heights in advancing peace, promoting goodwill, and delivering impactful service to humanity.

“District 9141 stands ready to support his vision and leadership as we look forward to a year of renewed inspiration and strengthened commitment to Service Above Self.”