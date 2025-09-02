Advertisement

In line with the agricultural revolution component of the ARISE Agenda, Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced plans to start an oil palm tree planting in the state.

He plans to allocate N31 billion in next year’s budget for the project in the 31 local government areas of the state.

Governor Eno announced this at the Convention Victory Service at the All Nations Christian Ministry International (ANCMI), Eket local government area at the weekend to conclude the 21st anniversary and discovery convention of the church.

He said the State Committee on Food Security has recommended a template which involves the distribution of improved seedlings, deployment of extension officers in the planting, establishment of oil palm board and the off- taking of processed oil from different producers.

The governor, who had served as the executive director (ED) of Agriculture Investment at the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation (AKICORP), said the initiative was a way of putting money in the hands of the citizenry as the improved seedlings have high yield capacity and fruits within two years.

He noted that the state has declined from number one to number four in oil palm production and needs to take back its pride of place.

Governor Eno urged the youths to take advantage of the different job opportunities in the state, and to desist from complaining about the lack of jobs.

“Let our young people stop complaining that there are no jobs.

Right now, we are building over 305 houses across this state, and our young people are being engaged and employed. Please find something to do,” he said.

He used the opportunity to clear the air on the empowerment for members of support groups in the state, stressing that the monies in the recently published list of support groups and beneficiaries for the different empowerment packages were not given to group heads or any member of the groups to share, but to individuals who applied through the ARISE portal, and had registered members of the support groups.

He noted that his administration would continue to give business grants, saying, “What we have decided to do for next year is being worked out in our next year’s budget. We are appraising N1 billion per Local Government in our 2026 budget, plus other funds that we are going to send to the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry.

“The grants through this will only be obtained through the Government’s portal by those who have registered and have never gotten one before,” he stressed.

The governor said his administration has made efforts to maintain peace in the state, and expressed disappointment at some high profile personalities in the state who pride themselves as members of certain cult groups and warned that the ban on cultism is still operational and defaulters would be tried accordingly.

He also used the opportunity to announce plans for a memorial service in honour of the departed State First Lady, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, slated for September 26, 2025.

The governor, who is also the Undershepherd of All Nations Christian Ministry International, expressed gratitude to God for sustaining the ministry for the past 21 years and appreciated everyone’s participation in the convention activities and the victory service.