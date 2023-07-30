Baby Sitter Steals 2-month-old Baby During School Graduation In Kwara

A two-month-old baby, Usman Idris, was on Saturday stolen from his mother during a school graduation ceremony in Ilorin, Kwara State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a woman, who was entrusted with the care of the baby, disappeared into the thin air at about 3:00pm during the graduation ceremony held at the school premises at Sawmill area, Ilorin.

The mother of the missing child, Sekinah, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP in Ilorin on Sunday.

She described the suspect as a tall and fair complexion woman, dressed in a purple ankara with a black headscarf.

“She came to me about two weeks ago that she wanted to learn how to make snacks. I accepted her but I don’t know any of her family member or where she stays and don’t even have her number.

“We went to the graduation together and she offered to help me carry the baby when I accompanied my eldest son who was graduating at the event to collect his certificate.