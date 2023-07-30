Catholic Women Urged To Build Godly Homes

Catholic Women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have celebrated this year’s World Union Of Catholic Women Organization.

In a sermon to mark the occasion in Abuja, the Auxillary Bishop of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, Dr. Anselem Umoren, admonished women to always maintain good relationship with God to ensure success in their endeavours.

The Auxillary Bishop, who highlighted the roles of women in nation building, also advised them to always contribute their quota to national development.