South Africa thrashed Rwanda 3-0 in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match in Group C played at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night to book their ticket to the global showpiece.

The result saw Bafana Bafana qualifying for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the USA as Group C winners.

Amavubi, on the other hand, ended a disappointing qualifying campaign with a defeat and they finished fifth in the group standings.

Bafana Bafana got off to a brilliant start with Oswin Appollis causing havoc for the Amavubi defence.

The quick winger set up Thalente Mbatha, who netted with a powerful shot from outside the box to hand South Africa a 1-0 lead five minutes into the match.

The hosts doubled their lead four minutes before the half-hour mark after a good team move.

Appollis grabbed a well-deserved goal after being set up by his Orlando Pirates teammate Evidence Makgopa and South Africa were 2-0 up at the interval.