The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has congratulated CP Saka Adewale on his redeployment from the position of Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his strides while he held sway in the nation’s capacity.

Advertisement

A statement signed by the International Spokesman of IAWPA, Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, said: “We acknowledge his tireless efforts in maintaining peace and security in the nation’s capital during his tenure.”

The group said that as a member of IAWPA, inducted during the last United Nations International Day of Police Cooperation, CP Adewale demonstrated exemplary leadership and commitment to promoting peace and security. His achievements during his stay as FCT Commissioner of Police, according to Amb. Nkweke, included enhanced security measures in the FCT, leading to a reduction in crime rates, improved collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure a safer environment, effective management of the Police Force, promoting professionalism and discipline at the Command.

Advertisement

IAWPA said it appreciated CP Saka Adewale’s dedication to duty and his role in restoring peace and security in the FCT.

“Nigerians appreciate and will always appreciate his contributions to maintaining law and order in the nation’s capital.

“As he moves to his next assignment, we wish him all the best and continued success in his future endeavours. We are confident that his expertise and experience will be invaluable in his new role,” IAWPA stated.