Dangote Cement Plc is set to reward customers with N1 billion in new promo.

The consumers of the company stand the chance of winning over N1 billion cash prizes in the Dangote Bag of Goodies Season three promo, tagged ‘Spell Dangote and become a multi-millionaire.’

The promo, which was launched in Lagos yesterday in the presence of regulators from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, is expected to offer life-changing prizes, which will have immense economic values to the loyal consumers.

According to the company, Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3, which runs from July 5 to October 31, 2022, promises to be a blast as there are over 32.3 million mouth-watering prizes to be won, including television sets, refrigerators, rechargeable fans, 2KVA generators, and millions of airtime gifts of major networks in Nigeria.

Interestingly, every single bag of Dangote Cement to be produced daily through the promo period will contain scratch cards for various gifts to be won by consumers.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, group managing director, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos stated that the Bag of Goodies Promo series is designed to continuously reward loyal Consumers who have stayed faithful and remained the backbone in the cement business.

He said these consumers have contributed in no small measure to make Dangote range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country.

Puchercos explained that, “we are offering life-changing prizes, which have immense economic values as they can be used to kick-start small scale businesses. These prizes are targeted to help many families recover from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which adversely affected their sources of livelihood.”

Giving details about the promo, national sales director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, described the promo as a huge investment aimed at rewarding new and existing consumers, especially in these trying times of nationhood with the much needed financial and material palliatives.

She said, the promo is also targeted at stimulating the economy that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and global energy crisis to move towards much needed recovery especially in the construction/real estate industry sector.

She explained that, “to emerge as one of the lucky winners, all you need to do is to pick out the scratch card inserted in the bag; scratch the panel at the back of the card to reveal what you have won; go to any of the over 200 redemption centers to collect an instant prize. Collect cards, spell D-A-N-G-O-T-E and win a star prize of N1 million instantly. Additionally, if you find an eagle in one of the letters, you will automatically win N5 million.”

Validating the promo, the head, Lagos Office, Federal Competition, and Consumer Protection Commission, Mrs. Susie Onwuka commended Dangote Cement for giving back to consumers through the Bag of Goodies promo.

“Dangote has always fulfilled its promises to the consumers of its product. Our duty at the agency is to protect the right of the consumers. Dangote Cement has lived up to expectations,” she said.

Director, Inventory and operations, National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mr. Obi Iregbu said Dangote Cement Promo has always been massive and impressive.