President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in seven new ministers recently screened and confirmed by the Senate.

The first batch sworn in included Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State, Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State, Odum Odih – Rivers State, and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State.

The second batch sworn in comprised Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State, Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State, and Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State.

Before the swearing in, a minute silence was observed in honour of Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, the 4th Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General, who died at the age of 63 on Tuesday night in Abuja.

Those physically in attendance at the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Other Ministers who were also in attendance include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige; Education Minister, Adamu Adamu; Communications and Digital Economy Minister, Isa Pantami; Mines and Steel Minister, Olamilekan Adegbite; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva; Minister of State for Budget, National Planning, Clem Agba, and Minister of State for Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has assigned the new Ministers portfolios while carrying out a minor cabinet reshuffle.

The erstwhile Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora has be redeployed to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation as the substantive Minister, while the erstwhile Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Jaji Sambo, has been moved to the Ministry of Transportation in the same capacity.

Newly appointed Minister Umanna Okon Umanna is the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, while the erstwhile Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, was moved to Niger Delta Affairs in the same capacity.

Erstwhile Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki, has been redeployed to the Ministry Mines and Steel Development in the same capacity, while Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub is the new Minister of State for Works and Housing.

New FEC members Goodluck Nanah Opiah, Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu, Odum Udi and Ademola Adewole Adegoroye are Ministers of State in the Ministries of Education, Health, Science and Technology, Environment and Transportation, respectively.