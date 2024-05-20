Ali Bagheri, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, has been appointed as acting foreign affairs minister following the tragic death of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

LEADERSHIP reports that a Bell 212 helicopter carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi with some top government officials had crashed, killing all on-board

The announcement was made on Monday by government spokesman, Ali Bahadori Jahromi, on state television.

Bagheri, who previously served as deputy foreign affairs minister, will assume his new role immediately. He is known for his key role in Iran’s nuclear negotiations and is expected to maintain continuity in Iran’s foreign policy.

The late Amir-Abdollahian was a respected diplomat dedicated to regional stability and advancing Iran’s foreign relations. His sudden death has led to an official investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash.

Bagheri’s appointment aims to ensure stability in Iran’s diplomatic efforts, particularly in the ongoing nuclear deal negotiations and regional geopolitical matters. The international community will be closely watching Bagheri’s leadership and decisions in his new capacity.