Nigeria State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has reaffirmed his administration‘s commitment to an open-door policy and is ready to take advice from the people.

Bago also expressed his gratitude when he received a delegation from Minna Emirate and stakeholders led by the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, on an appreciation visit to the Governor at the Government House, Minna.

He appreciated the massive support he received from the residents of Minna Emirate in his continuous efforts to transform the State Capital.

He described the visit as unprecedented, and the accolades and appreciation from the Emirate and other stakeholders pushed him to do more and not let them down.

The Governor said Minna, as the Capital of Niger State, cannot remain underdeveloped, which is why he has decided to embark on massive infrastructural development of the town.

Governor Bago recalled how the people of Minna, through their overwhelming support, played a massive role in his career as a banker, his political career as a Federal Legislator for twelve years, and his journey to becoming Governor.

Therefore, he reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to the Emirate‘s development while stating that he would continue to seek advice and words of wisdom from the Emirate for the overall development of the State.

In his remarks, the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bahago, informed the Governor that the delegation was in Government House, Minna, to show appreciation for his giant strides in transforming the State Capital and the State.

The Emir also applauded the Governor for his tireless efforts in tackling insecurity in the State, which he claimed witnessed remarkable improvement.