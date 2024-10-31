The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has initiated a health screening program targeting more than 250,000 residents in Abuja, focusing on diabetes and hypertension.

Mandate Secretary of the FCTA Health and Environmental Services Secretariat (FCT-HESS), Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, officially launched the week-long event on Wednesday.

She expressed concern over the alarming number of individuals who are succumbing to complications from high blood pressure and diabetes, highlighting that many of these deaths are preventable through regular monitoring of blood sugar levels and blood pressure.

Fasawe identified diabetes and hypertension as “silent killers,” noting that the North Central region ranks among the highest for these conditions, with nearly 40% of those affected unaware of their hypertension until participating in initiatives like this one.

“This program is an initiative by health commissioners across Nigeria, including all 36 states and the FCT. In the FCT, we have previously run similar initiatives, such as offering free medications for various ailments through our medical palliative program, allowing individuals to use their funds for other needs.

“We also promote a Health Insurance Scheme that offers affordable healthcare options for residents, ensuring that vulnerable individuals can receive care at no cost,” she said.

The mandate secretary, while highlighting the need for this initiative, stressed the rising rates of non-communicable diseases previously overshadowed by more common issues like HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis.

“We have witnessed a troubling trend of seemingly healthy older adults collapsing suddenly, often due to undiagnosed heart diseases connected to hypertension,” she said.

She shared statistics indicating that one in every 27 Nigerians is hypertensive, stressing that the screening initiative aims to educate the public and provide necessary medications.

“Improving the quality of life for individuals ultimately benefits the nation’s economy,” she added.

Fasawe clarified that the program is not limited to individuals with hypertension or diabetes. Those with average results will also receive guidance on maintaining their health, including lifestyle choices, exercise, and diet.

In related news, Dr Salma Lawal Belgore, Acting Director of the FCT Health Insurance Scheme, announced that the FCT would cover health services for a pregnant woman, Mrs Esther Omojo, up to one year post-delivery.

This comprehensive coverage includes medical consultations, medications, delivery expenses, and potential surgeries.

“Our patient will benefit from a range of services at no cost, ensuring that both she and her unborn child receive the necessary care,” he said.