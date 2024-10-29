Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago has approved N500 million and N15 billion respectively for the students’ hostels and Senate Building of Abdulkadir Kure University (AKU) Minna.

He also donated N1million to each of the 86 first-year matriculating students of the university as a scholarship and 50 slots for medicine and medical science students to study abroad with a 50% subsidy.

He handed down all these goodies during the university’s maiden matriculation for the 2023/2024 academic session, which was held at its main campus in Minna.

He said that his target is the children of the poor and the less privileged to benefit from the incentives.

He announced the dissolution of the College of Education to Abdulkadir Kure University (AKU) Minna, urging the provost and the entire staff to report to the university vice chancellor as the state assembly had passed a bill approving the process.

The governor explained that Abdulkadir Kure University Minna is set to champion the first subnational research institute in the country, adding that 1% of the state’s total revenue will be allocated to the university, which will improve agriculture, science, and innovation.

Earlier, the pro-chancellor, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya, hinted that Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s initiative is a road map for future prosperity for Niger State and Nigeria at large.

In his speech, the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Aliyu Paiko, said the institution was established to foster transformative learning that goes beyond traditional ways of learning, where students would imbibe the learning of entrepreneurship to produce graduates who are innovators and job creators.