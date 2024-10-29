The former minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim has been commended for her impactful contributions to human and community development across 193 political wards in Kwara State during her time in office.

The commendation was contained in a statement issued by the amalgamation of groups, including Dr Jamila Support Group, Intellectual Elite Youth Association of Nigeria (IEYAN), and Northern Youth Ambassadors of Nigeria.

Highlighting some of the achievements of the former minister, Hon. Mohammed Kaiama and Hon. Abdullahi Lafiagi, chairman and secretary of Dr Jamila Support Group said history would be kind to her for impactful contributions across the 193 political wards in terms of skill acquisition schemes for youths, and women, distribution of fertilizers to farmers, and supporting vulnerable people with palliatives across the state.

The groups noted that the erstwhile minister sponsored some selected youths from across the state for skill acquisition schemes and provided working materials to the beneficiaries.

The state chairman and secretary of the Intellectual Elite Youth Association of Nigeria (IEYAN), Hon. Shehu Hassan and Comrade Alasela, respectively, commended the unparalleled commitment and youth emancipation of Bio- Ibrahim and said the beneficiaries of the skill acquisition training would forever be grateful to her for securing a better future for them.

The Northern Ambassadors of Nigeria group under its chairman, Comrade Abubakar Patigi and secretary, Elder Julius Abodunrin, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding Jamila worthy of the appointment as a minister and thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his unrelenting support and results-oriented leadership styles.

The groups, however, urged the duo of President Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman to reconsider Jamila for another vital position to enable her to further contribute to the growth and development of Kwara and Nigeria at large.