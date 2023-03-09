Troops deployed for internal security operations in the North-East and North-West parts of the country, have killed 21 terrorists, arrested 35 and rescued 42 kidnap victims while 1,332 terrorists surrendered within two weeks.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this on Thursday at the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria Operations between February 23 to March 9, 2023.

He said the troops also recovered N10,595,580.00 cash (old notes), weapons and rustled animals from the terrorists in the period under review.

In a breakdown, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East neutralised eight terrorists, arrested 35 terrorist logistics suppliers and rescued 19 civilians while 1,332 terrorists and their family members comprising 222 adult males, 411 adult females and 699 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

The troops also recovered 10 AK47 rifles, one LMG, seven rounds of 5.56 ammo, one LMG link containing 111 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 200 rounds of LMG ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62mm special, 12 rounds of refilled 7.62mm special, two dane guns, four AK47 magazines loaded with 102 rounds of 7.62mm special, 24 AK 47 magazines, one 36 hand grenade and one motorcycle.

He said all recovered items, rescued civilians, and apprehended suspects have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action while surrendered terrorists and members of their families were being profiled for further action.

In a related development, the Director said Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai successfully executed several air interdiction operations against terrorist enclaves and logistics in support of ground operations.

Notably, he said the Air Vomponent on February 24, 2023 received intelligent report showing terrorist convergence with plans to attack some locations in Kauwa, Gamboru and Monguno in Borno State in a bid to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

“Consequently, series of air interdiction operations were carried out at these identified locations.

“Feedback revealed that the airstrikes dealt with terrorists, as several terrorists were neutralised with their logistics destroyed,” he said.

Also on February 27, 2023, the Air Component following intelligence report of terrorists meeting carried out an air interdiction at Muzuri in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

He said feedback further revealed that several terrorists were neutralised with logistics also destroyed in the airstrike.

In the North-West, he said troops neutralised 13 bandits as well as rescued 23 kidnap victims.

Troops also recovered seven AK47 rifles, 12 AK47 magazines, 158 rounds of 7.62mm special, one locally fabricated weapon, four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two dane guns, one motorcycle, one handheld radio, nine bicycles, 39 rustled cows, 74 sheep and the sum of N10,595,580.00 only.