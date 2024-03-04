Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Sokoto State branch has postponed the Caliphate Law Week to April 26 to May 3, 2024.

The state chairman of the association, Barrister Nuhu Muhammad, who announced the new date, said the week-long event will now commence from April 26, 2024 as he apologised to the entire members for any inconveniences the postponement might have caused.

Muhammad pointed out that the line up of activities for the 2024 Law Week will start with an essay writing contest among its members as announced earlier on the topic: “The legal, ethical issues and impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession, Which Way Nigeria?”

The chairman urged participating members to strictly abide by and consider the contest guidelines of referencing styles according to the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT Guidelines) in presenting their essays.

He cautioned that, “the submission shall not exceed 25 pages, and shall be subjected to a plagiarism test and all plagiarism works shall be rejected.

“Those eligible to contest in the essay writing include lawyers of 1 to 8 years past call to the Bar and, who are members of the NBA Sokoto branch.

“The winners of the contest will be announced after the Bar and Bench forum scheduled to be held during the week while cash prizes shall be presented to winners during the cultural and award nights.”

The cash prize for the overall winner is N100,000, the runner-up will get N70,000 and N30,000 goes to the 3rd place winner.