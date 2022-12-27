Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has claimed that gubernatorial candidates of a political party are conniving with some officials of the federal government to manipulate the 2023 general election and illegally replace him as governor of Bauchi State.

The governor made this allegation Sunday in Bauchi at a reception he organised for the Christian community in the state as part of the activities marking the Christmas, saying there was nothing some people had not done to cause chaos and conflicts during his current tenure, especially among the Christian community.

Governor Mohammed said, “There are so many plans to rig the Bauchi elections through the federal might. Would it work, shall we allow them? We are with God and we are with you the electorate”, the governor said, as the audience to whom he was talking said ‘No’.

Mohammed, however, stated that the Christians stood firm behind him.

“Yes, I have limitations and inadequacies you hardly mention, you overlook them and this is what some people are trying to put forward.

“In every society there are minorities, and minority rights are very important for inclusiveness. We must remember that every citizen of Bauchi has a right over me and my government, even those in other political parties,” he said.

The governor told the thousands of Christians at the reception, “We are doing so little for you the Christians community and your appreciation is so huge and humongous. Allah says whoever appreciates, he will get more and by the grace of Allah you will get more from me”.

He expressed regret that the directive he had given sometime last year for the fencing of the Christian cemetery in Bauchi had not been carried out.

He said, “Where do we expect you to bury the dead. I assure you the Christians, without flattery; I assure you without deception, that this thing would be done within one month. If I don’t do it then I’m not the governor of Bauchi state. It is very shameful, I have given a directive, it has not been done, I will do it myself.

On the request for the building of the state Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Secretariat, the governor assured them that his administration would build a secretariat for both CAN and Jama’atul Nasril Islam (JNI) in the spirit of justice and equity.

“Our government is trying to bring justice and equity, respect for everybody. You can see billboards and posters of every candidate of all the registered political parties being displayed everywhere in the state, providing the latitude and political space for everybody to operate,” he said.