The year is gradually coming to an end in a myriad of colours. Still in the spirit of the festivities, the Calabar Carnival with theme, ‘Agro-industrialisation’ continues in Calabar. This is in spite of the global economic crunch, as it was an atmosphere of glitz and bliss before and after the Christmas celebrations.

Calabar Carnival which commenced from beginning of December to end on New Year’s Eve, has in the last one and a half decades, attracted both international and local tourists to the ancient city of Calabar, the Cross River State capital at the end of each year.

At the Mary Slessor round-about, men of Biase, among the cultural troupes exhibited their skills and talents. Also present was the cultural troupe popularly known as “Igbobi Dance troupe, led by their female council chairman, Adah Egu nicknamed “Ada Biase One.”

Making the atmosphere even merrier, were the cultural troupe of the maidens of Odukpani LGA of Cross River State, led by the first female council chairman, Justina Asuquo, who gleefully took part in the carnival display.

The Odukpani maidens were adorned in their beautiful costumes and assisted by their mothers who showed up proudly before the spectators.

Behind the maidens and their mothers were men who were gorgeously dressed up in traditional attire of the Efik, white top and heavy wrappers otherwise known in Efik language as “Mkparofung”, displaying their royalty.

Prior to the arrival of the state governor, Prof Ben Ayade to the ceremony, the Obanlikwu, Bushiri, Sankwala cultural troupes from Cross River North Senatorial district, also showcased their rich culture.

The men and women from Calabar Municipality, were not left out of the grand fiesta.

A spectator at the cultural festival, Mrs. Rosemary Kekung, predicted even before the result of the contest was announced, that Odukpani LGA cultural troupe would emerge winner of the competition as a result of their costume.

“I see Odukpani emerging winner. They are neat. Their appearance is appealing. Their dress pattern tallied with the Carnival theme which is hinged on agro- Industrialisation.

“As a farmer you must weed, and they did that to portray how farming is done before bountiful harvest can be achieved,” Kekung maintained.

In his remarks, council chairman for Akpabuyo LGA, and chairman of all council chairmen in Cross River State, Mr. Emmanul Bassey, described the ceremony as a unifying tool for national development and called on all to take the event serious.

The council boss maintained that with the ceremony, Nigeria can speak in one voice. “Don’t you see how all have participated in the ceremony? We are all one notwithstanding, ethic, cultural and religious affinity,” Bassey said.

Some of the states participating in the carnival include: Kwara, Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom, Taraba, Oyo, Gombe, Kaduna, Ogun and a host of others.