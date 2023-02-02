Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, has called on the security agencies to inestigate the shooting of a 16-year old girl at Ikoro Ekiti in Ijero local government area of the state and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Bamidele said some hoodlums on motorbikes held the convoy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national and state assembly candidates hostage in the community a few days ago and in the process, shot the girl.

The lawmaker who made the call yesterday during a visit to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, where the girl was receiving medical treatment, said the gun -wielding hoodlums rebuffed all entreaties to vacate the barricaded road and began shooting in the air.

Bamidele stated that one of the stray bullets hit the hapless girl who was at a distance from the scene and was not even part of the campaign train.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters, however, promised to foot the medical bills of the girl and urged the management of FETHI to ensure adequate medical care for her.

“She is a 16- year-old girl, which calls for empathy on the path of every one of us, even if we were not candidates or even if we were not in Ikoro-Ekiti. I am here with all the candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti Central. There are eight of us contesting elections to the state House of Assembly, two into the House of Representatives and myself for the senatorial seat to the Senate.

“We came because we decided to suspend our campaign to pay a visit to an innocent girl, who we understood was hit by a stray bullet two days ago,’’ he said.