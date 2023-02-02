An assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Olorunshola Olusegun, has told a Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square that he disarmed the alleged killer of Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem.

Olusegun, who is the fifth prosecution witness in the case, told the trial judge, Justice Ibironke Harrison, that he was ordered to disarm the defendant by the divisional police officer of the Ajah Police Station.

Vandi was arraigned before Justice Harrison by the Lagos State government on a one-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, Olusegun told the court that he joined the police force on March 1, 1992 and that he is presently attached to the Ajah police station.

The witness also told the judge that on December 25, 2022, he and other policemen from the station were scheduled to go on a 24-hour patrol.

He testified, “I was one of the operational officers in charge of patrolling the neighborhood. We have the patrol team divided into various sections and areas of patrol. I am a patrol officer in charge of Ajah.

“Vandi and me were on patrol in different locations, he was on patrol from Ajah to Ilaje while I was on patrol in Sangotedo. All patrol officers on the said date, left the police station after the parade.

“After the parade, we left for our duty post. Two hours later, I came back to the station. Somebody rode down on a bike, and he met me where I was sitting down. The man on the bike reported that ASP Drambi Vandi had shot a pregnant woman.

“After the rider passed the information, I went straight to inform the DPO. The DPO called the anti-crime patrol team 99, then he went with the patrol team to the hospital.

About 20 minutes later, the DPO came back with the ASP standing there.

When he came back, he was wearing a native shirt on a black trousers and he was dangling his rifle on his left shoulder. When the DPO came in, he was led by two other armed police men.

“So, myself, the DPO and the entourage went to the charge room. The DPO instructed that he should be disarmed and detained,’’ he said.

Justice Harrison has adjourned the case till February 2 for the continuation of the trial.

