A group, the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria (CONCON), has stated that the continued ban on sachet alcoholic drinks in Nigeria will affect the nation’s economy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, the President of CONCON, Peter Harry said if the continued ban is not lifted, it will render a lot of people jobless and create harsh economic situations.

He also said the refusal of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), to rescind the ban is going against the resolution of the House.

“The refusal of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to comply with the resolution passed by the House of Representatives on March 21, 2024, directing that the ban on packaging of alcohol in sachets and pet bottles of less than 200mls be lifted, is a clear case of wanton system abuse.

“The House resolution, referenced, NASS/CNA/35/VOL.4/100, and dated, March 21, 2024, was in consideration of a report by the House Committee on Food and Drugs Administration and Control (FADAC), the committee that oversights the agency, that the ban be suspended because of “wrong timing and unstable state of the economy where unemployment rate is staggering and the inflation rate is soaring, while the poverty is on the increase with paucity of Forex to do business,” Harry noted.

Recall that NAFDAC had placed ban on production of sachet alcoholic drinks as part of measures to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

The agency’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Christy Obiazikwor had explained that NAFDAC signed an agreement with distillers and blenders, where a five-year grace was given for them to exhaust what they (distillers) had in stock.

She said, “Is five years not enough? We didn’t ban alcohol; we only banned it in small sachets and pet bottles. Sachet alcohol contains as much as 30 per cent of alcohol while beer contains just 4-8 per cent. The alcohol content is so much, and we can’t leave it because Okada riders abuse it and children easily access it.

“We are trying to safeguard the health of our nation; children and innocent Nigerians that will ride on Okada and even other users of the road that may become victims of this menace.”