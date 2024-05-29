Ad

As the crisis rocking the Kano Emirate Council continued unabated following the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has urged Islamic scholars in Kano State to exercise caution and refrain from making inflammatory statements on the issue.

NSCIA said the call became necessary in order not to further exacerbate tension and polarise the Muslim Ummah in the State.

The advisory was contained in a press statement signed by the deputy secretary general of the Council, Professor Salisu Shehu, on behalf of the secretary-general, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, and sent to media houses on Wednesday.

The Nigeria’s apex Islamic organisation called on the political, traditional and judicial authorities in Kano State to resolve the tussle with the fear of Allah, fairness and justice.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has noticed the contradictory statements emanating from some quarters of the Ulama in Kano concerning the current traditional leadership crisis in the state.

“At this trying period for the Ummah, the Council calls on Islamic scholars, who are custodians of Islamic learning, values and guidance, to exercise caution and refrain from making statements that can further exacerbate tension and polarise the Ummah.

“Ulama within and outside the state should prayerfully allow the current traditional leadership conflict in Kano to be handled and resolved by the political, judicial and customary authorities,” the statement read in part.

The Council called on the people of Kano State to remain calm and avoid taking the laws into their hands, but to sincerely call on Allah for amicable resolution of the crisis.

LEADERSHIP reports that there is an air of confusion and tension in Kano over the ongoing standoff on the Kano Emirate as the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and deposed 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, continue to lay claim to the throne.