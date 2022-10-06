Teachers in Niger State have decried the devastating effect of banditry on education in the state even as the state government announced the establishment of a N50m Teachers Endowment Fund TEF.

Already the Nigeria Union of Teachers state chairman, Akayago Adamu Mohammed, said lives and education of thousands of children have been devastated in seven local government areas of the state.

The chairman said at the 2022 World Teachers Day at Legbo Kutigi Conference Centre Minna that ” we are devastated by the damage the unscrupulous and heinous activities of the kidnappers, insurgents and bandits have done to the education system as well as the lives and future of thousands of children particularly in Rafi, Shiroro, Mashegu, Paikoro Munya, Mariga and Rijau local government areas of the state.”

He said the continuous closure of schools as a result of the security challenges is impacting negatively on the pupils and student concern schools and therefore called on the state government to as a matter of serious concern provide viable and safe alternative means for resumption of normal academic activities.