The Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is set to proffer economic solutions for the country for collective-nation building at its 21st annual conference scheduled 3rd to 4th November 2022.

The Conference themed “Firing Forward: The Future in Focus” will hold at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, with digital streaming platforms available for its virtual audience.

According to the WIMBIZ executive director, Hansatu Adegbite, WIMBIZ has developed valuable partnerships over the years and is currently operating with a leaner structure as a result of the era of the leadership transition of the organisation.

Over the last 20 years, key learnings from past conferences on diverse gender-focused initiatives, cutting across business, economy, social sector, politics, and equal opportunities have helped in inspiring more women to attain leadership positions as well as build key partnerships.

The ED said this year’s speakers have been carefully selected based on asset-enhancing strategies they have to share with the delegates for collective nation-building, while the theme aptly speaks to a new era with a fired-up mission.

They include award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie as keynote speaker; President/founder of Salice Demuren Foundation, GTBank’s first female chairman as well as the first female director of the Central Bank of Nigeria,