Banditry: Security Chiefs To Answer Queries On Alleged Complacency

The leadership of the House of Representatives is to engage service chiefs, the inspector-general of police and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged complacency of security agencies in tackling banditry in Katsina State.

This resolution followed the adoption of amendments to a motion sponsored by Hon. Aminu Babale, the member representing Dustin-Ma/Kurfi Federal Constituency of Katsina State, at plenary yesterday.

In the motion, Babale said on June 12, 2023, the communities of Tashar Yaro, Koza, Kudewa Villages, Geza, Sauyawa, Tamawa, and Maileda within Kurfi and Dutsinma local government areas of Katsina State were attacked by bandits, and resulted in the injury and death of scores of innocent villagers.

He said, “The incessant banditry activities in Kurfi, Dutsinma and other neighbouring communities in Safana and Batsari local government areas have led to regular imposition of taxes on farmers before allowing them to access their farmlands, the failure of which puts them at the risk of losing their livestock to rustlers as well as having their shops burgled by daredevil kidnappers in search of foodstuff.”

The lawmaker expressed concern that the incessant attacks by the bandits had led to low productivity, thus aggravating food insecurity in the affected communities.

He expressed worry that as another farming season has started, bandits are threatening farmers in the area to pay imposed taxes or risk being kidnapped for huge ransoms.