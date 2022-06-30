About 19 public primary schools were reportedly closed down due to the spate of attacks by suspected terrorists in some communities in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

The closure of the schools has affected the teaching and learning process of no less than 9,113 pupils comprising of 4,819 boys and 4,294 girls as well as their teachers.

Katsina State Education Secretary of the council, Kabir Ali, who gave the hint, said most of the pupils in the schools closed have moved to Kankara town to continue with their education.

He lamented that the situation had led to the congestion of classes in the council’s headquarters, and is affecting the quality of education available for the pupils.

He said despite the effort by the team of the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) in the enrollment of pupils in schools, there is still a need for additional classrooms, teachers, as well as teaching materials and the rehabilitation of dilapidated school structures.

He called on well-meaning individuals to assist in constructing additional classrooms to accommodate pupils in the area.