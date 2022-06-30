Governor Samuel Ortom has warned that any Benue indigene who collects crumbs from Abuja and thereby sabotage the law prohibiting open grazing in the state could be stoned to death by the people of the state.

Ortom sounded the warning yesterday while inaugurating the newly elected 23 local government council, LGC, chairmen of the state, a permanent secretary and a special adviser in Makurdi. He noted that the law being a product of the people had come to stay.

Ortom who expressed surprise that leaders of the opposition in All Progressives Congress, APC, had at several fora allegedly expressed their desire to repeal the grazing law his administration enacted to stem armed herdsmen attacks in the state cautioned those nursing the idea to jettison it in their own interest.

He said: “Those people should know that our people asked for the law to check the attacks and killings in our communities by the terrorists and that is what they have. Today close to two million of our people are living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps because of the activities of these killer herdsmen.

“My people are in pains, and some people are in Abuja collecting crumbs and supporting the activities of our enemies and killers. But they must be told that Benue people are not fools and they will not hesitate to stone to death anyone who thinks he can come to Benue to support the takeover of our land by herdsmen, deflect or repeal the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.”

Ortom who cautioned the chairmen against embarking on new projects and award of contracts but rather try to complete ongoing ones also admonished them to put all statutory obligations on first line charge to ensure the seamless operations of the local government councils.

“I want to urge you all to look inwards to generate more internal revenue to run services at the grassroots in the light of dwindling federal allocation and as well give priority to payment of primary school teachers, LG area traditional councils,” the governor said.

While commending the out-going chairmen for their meritorious service in their various councils, the governor also wished them well in their future endeavours.

The governor, however, told the incoming chairmen to bear it in mind that the days of playing politics were over. “Now is the time to concentrate on giving the electorate quality service because that is the reason for giving you their mandate,” he said.

He as well warned them against taking the opportunity to serve people at the grassroots as a ticket to relocate to the state capital to become a visiting chairman of the council.

He said, “It is important for all of you to note at all times that we are in office because of the electorate and not for ourselves. We must therefore serve them faithfully, diligently and conscientiously because there is always the day to give account of our stewardship.

“To make meaningful progress, I also charge you to always work together as a team. You must shun the temptation of operating alone as sole administrators but should carry along your deputies as well as the council legislative leader and other members. It is better to arrive at consensus decisions than taking arbitrary ones that breed acrimony, distrust and quarrels that do no one any good.”

“As the chief security officers in your respective LGs, you should work in harmony with the police and other security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders and reputable elders in your councils to nib in the bud any form of crisis than allowing it to grow and manifest to disrupt the existing peace.”

The governor recalled that “in line with the provision of the Local Government Law 2007 (as Amended) and upon the expiration of tenure of the out-going Chairmen, the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission on 30th April, 2022 conducted elections in the 23 Local Government Councils of the state to elect chairmen and councillors who will serve us in the next two years.