Residents of Tsamiya village in Shanono local government area of Kano State have again come under attack as armed bandits abducted 11 villagers, including a nursing mother, in a renewed attack on the community.

Chairman of the Faruruwa Community and Environs Security Committee, Yahaya Bagobiri, confirmed the incident, saying the attackers stormed the village in large numbers on Sunday evening.

He said the gunmen moved unhindered and whisked away their victims despite early alerts issued to security personnel in the area.

According to Bagobiri, villagers received credible intelligence on the bandits’ movement hours before the attack, prompting them to alert security operatives. However, he alleged that the response was delayed due to a lack of clearance for action.

“From about 7pm, we got wind of the bandits moving towards the community. We learned they were spotted around Kogari and were advancing. We immediately informed security agencies, but they said they had not been given any order to move,” he said.

Bagobiri explained that 11 persons were taken away, including a nursing mother. “The remaining 10 include three married men, while the others are youths,” he stated.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, were unsuccessful as his mobile phone line was switched off at press time.

The latest attack comes barely hours after bandits invaded Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa local government area of the State, killing one woman and abducting three others, raising concerns over escalating insecurity in communities previously considered relatively safe.