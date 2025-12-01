The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunshine, haziness and isolated thunderstorms across different parts of the country from Monday to Wednesday.

Advertisement

In its weather outlook released on Sunday via X, NiMet said, “sunny skies” would dominate the entire northern region on Monday. In contrast, the central region would experience “sunny skies with patches of clouds.”

For the South, the agency projected “a cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals with slim chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross River during the afternoon to evening hours.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, NiMet stated that a dust haze is expected across Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Borno, and Yobe throughout the day. It also anticipated “sunny skies with cloud patches over the entire central region.”

In the southern states, NiMet forecast “cloudy skies with slim prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River during the morning hours,” adding that “isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Delta, Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River later in the day.”

The agency said the northern region will remain under dust haze on Wednesday, while the central region will experience “a sunny and hazy atmosphere.”

For the South on Wednesday morning, NiMet projected a “cloudy atmosphere,” followed later by “isolated thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers.”

NiMet urged Nigerians to take precautions during rainfall and be mindful of dust in the northern region. It also advised people with respiratory conditions to stay alert.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations. Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet,” the agency said.