Bandits have attacked the General Hospital in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, shooting a medical doctor and kidnapping an unknown number of hospital staff.

The attack occurred around 7:00pm on Tuesday night, during which Dr. Murtala Sale Dandashire was shot.

According to a resident of the area, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the bandits invaded the hospital premises in a coordinated attack, creating panic among staff and patients and shot sporadically.

The resident confirmed that the injured doctor, who was shot in the leg, is currently alive and receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

Dr. Dandashire, a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in Kaduna State, who garnered 13 awards including ‘overall best graduating student’ in the Class of 2019, was shot at the General Hospital while attending to patients who came to seek medical intervention.

The spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Sadiq Abubakar, confirmed the attack, assuring our Correspondent to provide more details about what happened as the Police Command was investigating the matter.