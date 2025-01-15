The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja is set to provide subsidised dialysis treatment at an 80% reduced cost, making kidney care more accessible and affordable for Nigerians.

This was revealed by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, during the commissioning of a clinical service building and ward extension at the hospital on Tuesday.

Dr. Salako highlighted that the subsidy aligns with the Federal Government’s 2024 initiative to reduce dialysis costs across 10 selected federal tertiary health institutions. He noted that FMC Jabi in Abuja was identified as a potential centre for the programme’s implementation.

“Going forward, FMC Jabi is now a good candidate to join the implementation of this initiative,” the minister said.

He explained that the initiative is part of the second pillar of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (HSRII), which supports President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to treat healthcare as a right for all Nigerians.

“The provision of qualitative and accessible healthcare services is the second pillar of the Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. I am happy to see that FMC Jabi is playing its part as a critical element of the chain at the tertiary care level,” Salako stated.

He further assured Nigerians that ongoing investments in the health sector would reduce the need for medical tourism for critical services such as kidney transplants.

“These infrastructures are without doubt critical additions to the vision of Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, to be a world-class hospital,” he added.

Dr. Saad Ahmed, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of FMC Abuja, lauded the new facilities for their potential to transform healthcare delivery in the hospital.

“The clinical service building houses our dialysis and transplantation center, pathology laboratories, offices, and a state-of-the-art conference room,” Ahmed said.

He also announced the opening of a 64-bed ward extension featuring private rooms, semi-private rooms, and open wards designed to alleviate the hospital’s limited admission capacity.

“The ward extension will provide additional bed spaces for patients, thereby reducing the challenges associated with limited admission capacity,” Ahmed added.

The CMD disclosed that the hospital had recently acquired a neurosurgical operating microscope, which would significantly enhance brain surgery services. He also mentioned plans to sustain the hospital’s mission with more upcoming projects, despite challenges such as limited land for expansion and an insufficient oxygen plant to meet current demand.

“We request assistance to acquire the undeveloped land around the hospital to address these challenges,” Ahmed appealed.

The newly commissioned ultramodern clinical services building is a three-story facility equipped with 18 hemodialysis beds, paving the way for the hospital to commence a renal transplantation programme soon.