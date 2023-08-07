Bandits have attacked a Police station in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State, killing one officer on duty.

A source told LEADERSHIP that the bandits in large number hid themselves in nearby farms from where they attacked the Police station.

The source further said that the Policeman lost his life as a result of gun duel between Policemen and the bandits.

When contacted, Zamfara State Police spokesperson, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said he was not aware of the attack but promised to contact the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Bungudu LGA for details as he said he was in a meeting.