The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces on a night patrol on Sunday, August 6, 2023, near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnap victims from abductors.

The victims comprising six females and a male, on interrogation, revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro local government area of Niger State while the lone male victim stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in the same Niger State.

A statement by the NAF director, Public Relations and Information, Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet, said the kidnappers on sighting the troops abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.

He said the victims were, therefore, taken to NAF medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and subsequently released, except the male victim, who was still being observed.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, commended the efforts of the troops and called for intensified efforts towards ensuring all areas within Kaduna State and environs are free of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Relatedly, terrorists kingpins in Zamfara and Katsina States were begging for negotiation with the federal government following heightened level of airstrikes in recent times by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji in North-west? region.

Local sources attributed such move to an act of fear and desperation by the terrorists, who have alleged that aerial bombardments have continued to target their lives, houses and animals.

The source revealed that on July 15 2023, Katsina-based terrorist kingpin, Usman Kachallah, met with his cohorts somewhere near Gusami Village in Birnin Magaji local government area (LGA) of Zamfara State, to discuss the situation they have found themselves.

The terrorist leaders alleged to have met with Kachalla to seek ways of approaching the government for an amicable settlement of the security situation included Abdullahi Danda, Alhaji Shingi and Lauwali Dumbulu, among others.

During the meeting, it was alleged that most of the kingpins agreed to lay down their weapons to pave way for peace but were worried of the continued aerial bombardments which have targeted their respective houses, lives and animals.

Some, the source noted, have suggested the need to approach some ethnic associations and groups to approach the government on their behalf.

Similar frustration also came from Zamfara terrorist kingpin, Buda Dankarami, a.k.a Gwaska on July 28, 2023, over the continued aerial bombardment of his hideouts around Tsanu Forest in Birnin Tsaba District of Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

His frustration followed the continued elimination of his close associates, animals and other valuables.

He also expressed worry that despite changing his location on a weekly basis, the military has continued to locate his hideouts with precision that makes him realise that he can no longer trust those around him and his life was on the line.

He thus began rallying round other terrorists to seek ways of approaching the government for an amicable way of resolving the situation.

Military sources have said terrorists cannot be trusted following past experiences.

They, however, agreed that the intensity of air raids and bombardments have in recent times targeted the terrorists and their structures, which may be the reason for their current outcry.

Other security sources were of the view that the tempo of air bombardments must be sustained alongside ground forces to ensure effective mop-up of remnants of terrorists.

This, according to the source, will eventually bring the terrorists to their knees and enable the government to negotiate from a position of strength.