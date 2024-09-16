Heavily armed bandits have attacked the Umunze Police Station in Orumba-South local government area of Anambra State, killing two police officers.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, a superintendent of police said the sad incident occurred in the morning of Monday.

SP Ikenga said a combined team of security forces including police, Army, Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) deployed to the police station recovered five improvised explosives used by the arsonists to bomb the police station.

The police spokesman lamented that two gallant police officers paid the supreme price while engaging the criminals in gun duel in attempt to repel them.

Ikenga said the bodies of the slain police officers have been recovered and deposited in a morgue.

He added that the criminal gang stormed the police station shooting sporadically, stating that a part of the station caught fire as a result of explosive devices used in the attack.

He also said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Itam has visited the scene for on-the-spot assessment of the development.

The state police command pleaded with anyone with information about the arsonists to avail volunteer such information, promising it would be handled with utmost secrecy, and the identity of the informant also preserved.