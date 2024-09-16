No fewer than three (3) persons have been killed while a pastor and 30 worshippers were kidnapped after bandits attacked a church in the Bakinpah-Maro community of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

Although the police have yet to comment on the incident, former chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, who confirmed the incident, said 30 persons were kidnapped.

Caino said the bandits who arrived around 10am in large numbers, shot sporadically targeting the ECWA and Catholic churches in the community.

He disclosed that a pastor of one of the churches Bernard Gajera, was among those kidnapped by the hoodlums.

It would be recalled that last month, Maro community had raised funds to build a security post for law enforcement agency as part of their efforts to attract more security personnel and presence in their community following repeated attacks that have kept farmers from their farms.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Munsir Hassan could not be reached for reaction as at the time of filing this report.