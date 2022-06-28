The wife of the chairman, Zamfara State chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Sanusi Mohammed Gusau, has been reportedly abducted by bandits.

The victim, Ramatu Yunusa, is said to be nine-month pregnant when abducted from her husband’s house in Damba area of Gusau, the state capital in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the husband who spoke to journalists the bandits broke into his house around one o’clock in the morning on Tuesday and abducted his pregnant wife who is due to be delivered of the baby at any point.

Gusau said he was awake when the bandits jumped over the fence intending to abduct him but he suddenly hid where they could not see him.

Gusau said, “They jumped over the wall and broke my door but before they could enter my room, I was able to hide somewhere.

“When they searched the house and could not see me, they abducted my pregnant wife, Ramatu, she could give birth anytime from now because her expected delivery date is in this week.”

He stated that the bandits were yet to contact him.