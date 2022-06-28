Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has signed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill into law.

The secretary to the state government (SSG), Dr. Folashade Arike Ayoade, disclosed this to journalists yesterday.

It was gathered that the VAPP bill had already been signed into law by 32 states of the federation. With the signing of the bill by Kogi State governor, only three states are left to sign the bill.

Speaking on the signing of the VAPP bill yesterday, the chairman of the VAPP bill Steering Committee, Mike Abu, maintained that the bill had all it takes to protect citizens against violence of any kind.

Abu commended Eunice Abimbola Agbogun, executive director, Challenged Parenthood Initiatives, (CPI) for sponsoring the bill, adding that, through her painstaking efforts the bill was signed by the State Assembly.

He thanked members of the State Steering Committee for their efforts in advocating for the signing into law the VAPP bill.

He said, “The law in summary seeks to protect women and children and other persons under the perpetrators care, destitute and without any means of subsistence.

“The law looks at the circumcision of the girl child or women, civil proceedings, damage to property, use of dangerous weapons, domestic relationship and economic abuse.

“The law looks at emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, forced isolation from family and friends. The law equally looks at sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual intimidation.

“The VAPP Bill also seeks to protect against violence in the public sphere which includes wrongful arrest and detention, use of force without lawful authority, unlawful entry into premises or demolition of property without due process.

“The law seeks to protect against rape and defines rape as intentional penetration, without consent and when consent is obtained by force.”