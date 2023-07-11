Bandits Kill 4 Policemen In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of four policemen by armed bandits on Monday night during an attack in Bungudu Local Government Area of the State.

The officers were said to have mounted a checkpoint along Bungudu-Gusau Road when the armed bandits ambushed and opened fire on them.

The spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the latest attack on Tuesday morning.

A resident of Bungudu town, Ibrahim Bungudu, had earlier said that four of the policemen were killed during the attack.

He said the rampaging bandits also shot one person at Tagero village under the Furfuri district of Bungudu LGA of the State.