A community leader and member of the Fityanul Islam First Aid Group alongside his nephew, has been killed by bandits at his residence in Unguwar Mai Awo village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

In the attack where the large number of the bandits shot sporadically, they also abducted four other women including a nursing mother in the same community located near the popular Maraban Jos on the Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

According to a competent source, the bandits stormed the community in the early hours of Wednesday and carried out their evil acts, leaving the people of the community in a traumatised condition.

Another source, who described himself as a youth leader in the area and gave his name as Adam Unguwar Awo, confirmed the incident and explained that the bandits shot sporadically to scare the villagers away when they arrived the community in their large number.

According to him, two other villagers were injured and had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

In his words, “The bandits killed Malam Ibrahim Abdullahi who is a community leader and also a chairman of Fityanul Islam First Aid group of the area and his nephew, Zakari Ya’u. Four women including a nursing mother were also abducted by the bandits from the community.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached on his known phone line for reaction on the attack as at the time of filing this report.