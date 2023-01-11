The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately order the Department of State Services (DSS) to release the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from custody.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Ugochinyere warned that there would be crisis if Kanu dies in custody as a result of his fast deteriorating health condition.

He said, “In the interest of justice, equity, reconciliation, President Muhammadu Buhari should release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody. It will not be in the interest of justice if Kanu dies in detention. Release him first and come back to the negotiation table.

“The issues are injustice, herdsmen attacks, lop-sided appointments, and they have not been addressed. But government has addressed Niger Delta issues even repentant Boko Haram have been granted amnesty and training.

“President Buhari can order the Attorney General of the Federation to file notice of discontinuance. We are begging him to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu especially because of his health to avoid chaos,” he said.

Ugochinyere also called for a level playing ground for the 2023 general elections even as he expressed confidence to win the Ideato North/South federal constituency seat of Imo State under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking on the terrorism allegation against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, Ugochinyere chided the DSS, saying “If the Director of DSS wants the position to return to the North, there are constitutional ways to collect the seat and not accuse him (Emefiele) of terrorism because he is from the minority. The President should focus on strengthening institutions in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he called on the people of Imo State to vote out members of the State House of Assembly for voting against autonomy for the State legislature and local governments.

He added, “I call on our people to change all the rag-tag people in the State Assembly, former Governor Sam Mbakwe will be crying in his grave. They should vote out those hallelujah boys who voted against our collective future.”