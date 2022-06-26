In a fresh attack on Kpada Community of Lapai local government area of Niger State, gunmen suspected to be bandits killed a vigilante commander of the area, Danladi Dobbo, and two others at the weekend.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Incident occurred Friday night after an attack on farmers by the bandits who abducted scores and injured many.

It was learnt that after the attack on the farmers, the vigilantes were mobilised to search for the bandits and rescue them from the forest but they were ambushed, resulting in the death of three of the vigilantes including the commander.

Sources said earlier on Friday afternoon some farmers and tractor operators were carrying out their farming activities when the bandits struck and abducted them.

A police divisional crime officer in Lapai and a vigilante member were killed in the same community during a rescue mission last month.

The commissioner for internal security in the state, Mr Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the incident, saying members of the community should not go after the bandits in the forest and the security men would help recover the bodies of those killed and abducted.