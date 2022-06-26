The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates would commence tomorrow as scheduled.

The clarification by the examination body came the heels of the rumour that it had shifted the internal examinations for 2022.

A statement by the head of information and public relations Azeez Sani said the examination would commence on Monday, June 27, 2022.

He said; “State ministries of education, principals, commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to disregard any speculation on the alleged postponement of the examination.

“The council has put all necessary measures in place to ensure a seamless conduct of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination. The examination will end on Friday, August 12, 2022,” the statement added. It said candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination in all accredited schools across the country.