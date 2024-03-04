The Western Marine Command (WMC) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, handed over 120 sacks of Cannabis Sativa also known as Marijuana worth N704.5million to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Customs Area Controller, WMC, Comptroller Salefu Odaudu, revealed that the 120 sacks contained 10,551 loaves of cannabis sativa with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N704.5mllion.

Comptroller Salefu explained that the seizures were made in three different operations at Jegemo Island opposite Iworo Ajido Waterfront and Asipa Beach along Seme borders on November 29, 2023, December 2, 2023 and January 19, 2024, respectively.

“In tackling illicit traffic in hard drugs along Nigeria’s entry and exit points, the Service under the leadership of the CGC, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has directed the Western Marine Command to handover a total 120 sacks containing 10,551 loaves of cannabis sativa with a total value of N704.5millon to NDLEA for further agency action.

“Today’s event is a product of the hard work, dedication and bravery of my officers who have worked with diligence and integrity to puncture the reign of smugglers of these hard drugs. This seizure is also a product of our command’s wide network of intelligence with suspects of these trade still at large but the command will now work with NDLEA to effect the arrest of these wicked traders.

“The 120 bags handed over to NDLEA were seizure in 3 different operations at Jegemo Island opposite Iworo Ajido Waterfront and Asipa Beach along Seme borders on the 29t of November, 2023, 24th of December, 2023 and 19th of January, 2024.

“The Western Marine Command of Nigeria Customs Service remain steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the Nation’s economic interest by working with sister agencies whenever necessary, and I call on all Nigerians to desist from illicit and illegal cross border trade practices as it is bad for the general economic and health welfare of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

“The 120 bags handed over to NDLEA today were seizure in 3 different operations at Jegemo Island opposite Iworo Ajido Waterfront and Asipa Beach along Seme borders on the 29t of November, 2023, 24th of December, 2023 and 19th of January, 2024.”

Salefu admonished Nigerians to desist from illicit and illegal cross-border trade practices, stressing that it has huge consequences for the general economic and health welfare of the citizens.

Speaking after receiving the Cannabis from Customs, the Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA, Paul Ahon, commended the Western Marine Customs for its synergy with the drug enforcement agency.

Ahon equally assured that the NDLEA will continue to build on its partnership with Customs in a bid to curb the smuggling of drugs into the country.

“War against drug is a collective responsibility and Customs Western command is different from other law enforcement agencies. We look forward to more synergy in fighting drug trafficking. The waterway must be free from illicit trade,” he stated.

See more photos below: