Suspected armed bandits reportedly freed 37 abducted residents of Bakori local government area of Katsina State following a peace deal in the area.

The member representing Bakori LGA Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulrahman Kandarawa, disclosed this to journalists on Friday.

He said the freed persons included 17 women, two children, and 18 men, all released without any ransom payment. The lawmaker added that the release of the victims was the outcome of an ongoing dialogue aimed at restoring peace in communities affected by banditry.

Kandarawa noted that with the latest development, “no kidnap victim from Bakori LGA is still with the abductors, except those we may not yet be aware of.”

“As at this moment, there are no more victims in the forest from this local government area. I appeal to our people to maintain the relative peace we are currently enjoying,” he added.

The lawmaker commended community leaders and security stakeholders for supporting efforts to stabilise Bakori LGA and urged residents to remain vigilant while cooperating with authorities.