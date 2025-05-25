A Catholic Priest in Charge of St. John Quasi Parish Jimba, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu has been shot by suspected armed herdsmen along Makurdi – Naka Road in Benue State while two other occupants of his vehicle were abducted.

Our correspondent gathered that Fr. Atongu who was driving in his car from Makurdi to his parish in Jimba was ambushed by the armed herders who opened fire on his vehicle upon sighting the priest’s car until it stopped on the road.

A local source explained that the herders, on noticing that the car had stopped, came out from the bush and abducted the two other occupants of the vehicle, leaving behind Fr. Atongu, who was bleeding and presumed dead.

The source added that security personnel, acting on a distress call, swiftly came to the scene of the attack and rescued the priest who had already lost so much blood, and took him to an undisclosed hospital where efforts were being made to stabilise him.

Confirming the attack in a statement, the Chancellor of Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Revd. Fr. Shima Ukpanya, called for prayers for the priest’s quick recovery.

“I write on behalf of the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, His Lordship Most Revd. Wilfred Anagbe to inform and request for your prayers for the quick recovery of one of our Priests, Revd. Fr. Solomon Atongo who was attacked and shot this evening around Tyolaha, Makurdi-Naka Road, Gwer West Local Government Area, by suspected terrorist herdsmen.

“Let us unite in prayer for God’s healing upon him as the medics try to stabilise him. May our Lady Mother of Perpetual Help intercede for us,” the Chancellor said.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Benue State Command, Catherine Anene did not yield results as her phone number was not connecting and did not respond to the message sent to her WhatsApp number.