Lawmakers from Kebbi State have raised alarms over the persistent threat posed by bandits infiltrating northern and southern parts of the state, disrupting farming activities and threatening food security.

Senators representing Kebbi issued a warning after a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa.

Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central, expressed concern over the vulnerability of border communities in Kebbi South and Kebbi North, which are affected by proximity to Niger, Zamfara, and Sokoto East—regions known for banditry activity.

He noted that farmers in these areas face repeated disturbances, with bandits often crossing borders to intimidate and harass them.

“The insecurity situation in Kebbi State is not bad overall, but in Kebbi South, due to proximity to Niger and Zamfara, we face infiltration from bandits who disturb farming communities,” Senator Aliero stated.

“Similarly, in Kebbi North, bandits cross from Sokoto East to disrupt farming activities, which is why we are urging further action to safeguard these areas.”

The senators expressed fears that continued bandit activity could disrupt the harvest season and threaten food supplies and economic stability.

They urged President Tinubu to reinforce security measures, ensuring farmers can harvest their crops without fear of attacks or destruction.

In response, President Tinubu assured the lawmakers of his commitment to enhance security in northern Nigeria, including deploying additional measures to protect lives and property.

He further disclosed that the Senators also visited President Tinubu to express their appreciation for the flag-off of the Sokoto Badagry Road, a road project Senator Aliero said the successive government had ignored for 48 years.

“We’re at the Presidential Villa on a friendly visit to express our profound appreciation to Mr. President for flagging off the Sokoto-Badagry Road.

“This is a road that has been on the drawing board for the last 48 years; successive administrations have failed to do it, and the President has taken the bull by the horns by not only unveiling the construction of this road but also flagging off it within a very short period.” The Senator added.

Aliero underscored the road’s importance to the country’s northern region, adding that it will reduce travelling time from Sokoto to Lagos State by six hours.

“He was represented by the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Nasiru Idris, and we understand that the contractor had already been mobilised to the extent of getting over 30% of the total contract sum.

“This road is vital to northern Nigeria because it will reduce the number of hours travelling from Sokoto to Lagos to just about six hours.

“Now, trailers spend about two days with their vehicles. Standard vehicles, whether Mercedes, Peugeot or whatever you have, pay close to about 16 hours before you reach Sokoto. However, with the construction of this road, it will only take you five to six hours to reach Sokoto and Kebbi.

“So the people of Northwest Zone and North-central Zone are particularly grateful to Mr. President for flagging off the construction of this road. This is the road that the military government of President Olusegun Obasanjo started, but it was scuttled during the Second Republic because of differences between politicians.

“We’re happy today. The dream has come true. We are eternally grateful to the President once more.” Senator Aliero added.

The Kebbi Lawmakers further declared their full support for President Tinubu, saying that despite political differences, they will give all necessary support to enrich governance.

“We are prepared to give Mr. President all the support he requires to ensure that this country is governed well despite our political differences. I will stop at that because we’re not talking about politics now; we’re talking about governance, and it is governance that was just brought up here in the Presidential Villa.”

Other Senators on the appreciation visit are Senators Yahaya Abdullahi Kebbi North and Garba Maidoki.