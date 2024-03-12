Bangladesh and Nigeria have strengthened defence cooperation in order to promote trade, education and especially to deepen investment in the textile industry which Nigeria urgently wants to revamp.

Indications to this development emerged during the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Nigeria and 53rd Independence Day of Bangladesh which was marked in Abuja, recently.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Nigeria, Masudur Rahman, in his remarks noted that both countries collaborate deeply in the UN and under the aegis of the UN bodies and international organisations, often sharing identical positions while strongly supporting each other.

He said “Over the years, Bangladesh and Nigeria had deepened their cooperation in defence training, educational exchanges and people to people exchanges. Our shared history, identical demographic dividend and synergic diaspora would do much better, as our proactive diplomacy resonates with the four pillars of foreign policy of Nigeria- Democracy, Diplomacy, Demography and Diaspora.”

He praised the ideals, visions and charismatic leadership of Bangladeshi founding Father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, duly carried forward by his able daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, stressing that it has transformed Bangladesh as a developing, middle-income country.

He acknowledged the much-needed support Bangladesh received from Nigeria in being elected to the member of the UN HRC, to the IMO and as well as in the post of Managing Director to the Common Fund for Commodities. He added that both countries have long-standing close cooperation in the D8, the NAM, the Commonwealth, the OIC and other South-South and Triangular cooperation.

The Nigerian minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, in his remarks said in the area of trade and economic activities, efforts were made towards fostering trade relations with Bangladesh.

Represented by the Director of Asia Pacific, Misitura Abdulraheem, the Nigerian Minister said Bangladesh is one of the leading textile, garment and cotton producing countries, stressing that Nigeria aspires to cooperate with Bangladesh in the area of textile development with a view to revamp its textile industries.

He said “From the point of view of our Foreign Policy, it has been our strategy to promote partnership with friendly countries to advance the economic and social agenda of the Federal Government by attracting foreign direct investments, skill and technology for wealth and job creation, food security, poverty eradication and economic growth, using the 4Ds Diplomacy Initiative as a tool to achieving this end.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria and Bangladesh will continue to build on the successes recorded, while we forge new areas of cooperation in boosting trade and entrepreneur partnership between the two countries.

“As Nigeria continues with its drive towards the diversification of its sources of revenue in line with the current administration’s renewed hope agenda, the country will continue to learn from the experiences and best practices of our development partners in the implementation of this plan.

“It is our firm conviction that these relations will further be consolidated for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples in years to come, as we work towards promoting collaboration, friendship and partnership.”