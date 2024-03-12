Digital finance platform, i-invest, has launched a savings initiative for women to boost their financial literacy.

The new product was launched in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD) held at the weekend in Lagos, with the themed ‘#VioletsForHer Women &Money: Unlocking Your Financial Power’.

Speaking on the new product, the chief Operating officer of i-invest, Oluwatobi Olusoga, said: “#Violetsforher is a designed savings plan for women. The main bonus that we have here for you is that for every woman who saves with the #violetsforher plan, she would receive an extra one per cent interest over and above our standard savings plan.”

She called for improvement in the financial well-being of women, saying, “women have often been overlooked historically we believe strongly that where the woman is empowered, society can benefit, the family can benefit and the nations can benefit.”

She also called for improved financial literacy for women, adding that, ‘we should have more women-driven initiatives, more examples of women in leadership to drive that narrative and to push.’

Olusoga noted that, “the government could do a lot more to create initiatives that make access to finance for women much easier. Things like financial literacy education, to be widely available for everybody where they are.”

The chief operating officer of Imperium Capital Partners Plc, Mary Akpobome said financial literacy is very important for women, saying ‘we need to set financial objectives and goals.’

Speaking on ‘Surviving Economic Headwinds: Strategies for Success in a Changing World’ she said: “this theme delves into the dynamic landscape of Nigeria’s economic challenges and uncertainties that individuals and businesses face and explores innovative strategies and adaptable approaches to not only withstand economic downturns but also to thrive and succeed amidst adversity.”

She urged women to be discipline, consistency and integrity in the savings.

Consultant, Diversity Equability & Inclusion specialist, Habiba Balogun called on women to educate themselves about money.

According to her, “educate yourself; make a financial plan; start building your emergency fund to cater to your own happiness. Do not substitute yourself or put yourself down for others. Invest in your future and there are many ways to do that.”